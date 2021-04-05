US health officials sound alarm after jump in new COVID-19 cases, blame young adults

New coronavirus cases are increasing once again in the US, and this time predominantly among young adults, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday.

But the vaccination of Americans is increasing, White House officials said, adding that over 4 million people in the US received a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. That is the highest one-day total since the Trump administration began the vaccination program.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The average is around 3.1 million shots per day, according to the White House.

In remarks made Monday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said most new cases were being transmitted at youth sports events. She noted a 7 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases compared to the last seven-day period.

More worrying is the “peak” in cases in the 18-24 age group, the CDC official said.

On average, the US is registering around 64,000 new cases per day.

Separately, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the warmer weather should not be a reason for Americans to let their guards down.

Last summer, reports suggested that warmer weather would help combat the coronavirus. However, several American states and cities saw a wave of new cases as the summer season approached in 2020.

“I don’t think we should even think about relying on the weather to bail us out of anything we’re in right now,” Fauci said during the briefing.

According to Reuters, last week was a third in a row where cases increased after having 11 weeks of consecutive drops in new cases.

Per 100,000 people, Michigan, New Jersey and New York reported both the highest number of new cases and the highest number of hospitalizations.

Deaths from COVID-19, which tend to lag infections by several weeks, fell 17 percent to about 5,800 last week, or about 834 per day. Health officials have said the country’s vaccination effort could limit deaths even with rising cases.

Read more:

China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over two months

Over five million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry

- Additional reporting by Reuters