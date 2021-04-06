Saudi Arabia reports 792 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 792 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 394,169, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose to 6,711 after seven new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (792) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (467) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (380,772) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/YafeuihSjh — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 6, 2021

The number of recovered COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom rose by 467 to 380,772.

More than five million people are vaccinated against the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Over 587 vaccinations centers have been set up in different areas around the Kingdom to ensure that all citizens and residents can receive their dose, according to the ministry.

Saudi Arabia had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June. However, infections have once again spiked to over 700 in recent days, a trend authorities blame on people not abiding with preventative measures.

Read more:

President Biden to speed up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine as US hits milestone

Clear link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clots in brain: EMA

France likely to prioritize low-income, overseas territories for J&J COVID-19 vaccine