.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases hit all time high of nearly 50,000

People wearing protective masks stroll at Eminonu district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey March 3, 2021. (Reuters)
People wearing protective masks stroll at Eminonu district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey March 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases hit all time high of nearly 50,000

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey recorded 49,584 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Last week President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of coronavirus restrictions, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.

The latest daily death toll was 211, the highest since early January, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,667.

Read more:

Turkey’s Erdogan says statement by former admirals implies coup

Turkey jails four over a 2016 suicide bombing that killed 12 German tourists

Visiting EU official urges Turkey to resolve disputes in the Mediterranean

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden could strike a deal with Iran, but US law poses obstacles at home Biden could strike a deal with Iran, but US law poses obstacles at home
Iran wants US to lift all sanctions in ‘one step’ to revive the nuclear deal: Araqchi Iran wants US to lift all sanctions in ‘one step’ to revive the nuclear deal: Araqchi
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’ Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people
Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More