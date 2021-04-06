Coronavirus
UAE records 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths
The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.
Developing.
