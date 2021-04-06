.
UAE records 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

A general view shows Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE records 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Developing.

