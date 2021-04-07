Biden issues warning after new COVID-19 variants appear across US

New variants of the coronavirus are appearing in the United States, and “they’re moving quickly,” President Joe Biden warned Tuesday.

“Cases are going back up, and hospitalizations are no longer declining,” Biden said during a televised speech.

Biden was giving an update on the vaccination campaign in the US. His speech also came a day after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautioned that positive numbers for COVID-19 cases were once again, this time predominantly among young adults.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said most new cases were being transmitted at youth sports events. She said the peak in cases was being seen in the 18-24 age group.

On Tuesday, Biden told the public that the finish line was still far away and pleaded for Americans to gather in “small groups” for celebrations such as July 4. “How much death, disease, and misery will we see between now and then?”

The president also said deaths were going up “in some places,” adding that the virus was spreading because people “think they see the end in sight.”

But Biden did praise the increased number of people getting their vaccine jabs in the US. Over 200 million Americans are expected to be vaccinated by the end of his first 100 days in office. And more than 80 percent of teachers and childcare workers have received at least one shot, he said.

Nevertheless, he said the time was not right to celebrate, and he urged Americans to continue taking precautions against the coronavirus.

