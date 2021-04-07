Dubai to offer COVID-19 vaccines to country representatives at Expo 2020

Dubai will offer COVID-19 vaccines to official representatives of countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, due to be held from October this year to March 2022, the emirate’s crown prince said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Regional business and tourism hub Dubai is relying on the global fair, which had been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, to give its economy a boost.

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum, chairing a meeting of the Dubai Executive Council, directed that vaccines be provided to all official representatives of participating countries “to guarantee a comprehensive, safe and unforgettable experience”, Dubai Media Office said.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will be the world’s gateway of hope for life returning to normal,” he said. “In October, Dubai and the United Arab Emirates will open their arms to the whole world for new horizons of constructive global cooperation.”

An estimated 11 million overseas visitors were initially forecast to attend the showpiece of culture, business and technology featuring pavilions from more than 190 countries. It was not clear how many overseas visitors are now expected.

The UAE, which includes Dubai, is among the countries with the world’s fastest COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in the Gulf Arab state though social distancing and mask-wearing in public are still required.

Read more:

Dubai Expo 2020 to ‘adjust’ preparations due to coronavirus

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas

Expo 2020 is closely monitoring coronavirus situation: Spokesman