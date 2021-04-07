.
.
.
.
Language

Iraq reports 8,331 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily increase

An Iraqi volunteer in a protective suit takes care of a patient infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as he provides him with oxygen at home in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, August 3, 2020. (Reuters)
A file photo shows an Iraqi medic takes care of a patient infected with coronavirus disease, as he provides him with oxygen at home in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, August 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Iraq reports 8,331 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily increase

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq registered its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Wednesday with 8,331 cases, taking its total so far to 859,622 including 14,572 deaths, the health ministry said.

In February, the Iraqi government imposed a nationwide night-time curfew on weekdays and 24 hours at weekends, following a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Iraq received 336,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine and 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines last month.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The health ministry said on Wednesday that 118,670 people have been vaccinated so far.

Read more:

China gifts Iraq 50,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

Iraq detects new UK-based strain, reimposes partial lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief
‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea ‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea
Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More