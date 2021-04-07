Iraq reports 8,331 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily increase

Iraq registered its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Wednesday with 8,331 cases, taking its total so far to 859,622 including 14,572 deaths, the health ministry said.

In February, the Iraqi government imposed a nationwide night-time curfew on weekdays and 24 hours at weekends, following a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.

Iraq received 336,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine and 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines last month.

The health ministry said on Wednesday that 118,670 people have been vaccinated so far.

