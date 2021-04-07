Saudi Arabia reports 783 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 783 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 394,952 and the death toll to 6,719, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 417 to 381,189.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (783) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (8) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (417) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (381,189) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/GV3TXYBbWP — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 7, 2021

There are 7,044 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 852 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has decided to increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque in Mecca to 50,000 Umrah performers and 100,000 worshippers per day during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for those who are vaccinated, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The Kingdom has banned iftars and suhoors from being held in mosques during the month of Ramadan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

