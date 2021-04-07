UAE records 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1956 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Wednesday.

The new cases were detected after the country conducted 243,759 tests.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Ministry of Health conducts 243,759 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,883 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,956 recoveries and 4 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 7, 2021

Wednesday’s figures indicate a drop in the number of daily coronavirus cases since Tuesday, bringing total active cases in the country up to 13,658, and those diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic to 476,019.

The death toll now sits at 1,520 and the number of total recoveries from COVID-19 has risen to 460,841.

The UAE’s domestic vaccination drive has been among one of the most effective in the world. NCEMA announced on Tuesday that over 62 percent of the UAE’s target vaccine recipients have been administered with the jab, with more than 8.5 million doses administered in total.

Read more:

UAE records 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad starts direct passenger flights to Israeli capital Tel Aviv

Patients with ‘severe,’ long COVID-19 should not fast during Ramadan: UAE doctor