.
.
.
.
Language

UAE records 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment swabs a man during testing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment swabs a man during testing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE records 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1956 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Wednesday.

The new cases were detected after the country conducted 243,759 tests.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Wednesday’s figures indicate a drop in the number of daily coronavirus cases since Tuesday, bringing total active cases in the country up to 13,658, and those diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic to 476,019.

The death toll now sits at 1,520 and the number of total recoveries from COVID-19 has risen to 460,841.

The UAE’s domestic vaccination drive has been among one of the most effective in the world. NCEMA announced on Tuesday that over 62 percent of the UAE’s target vaccine recipients have been administered with the jab, with more than 8.5 million doses administered in total.

Read more:

UAE records 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad starts direct passenger flights to Israeli capital Tel Aviv

Patients with ‘severe,’ long COVID-19 should not fast during Ramadan: UAE doctor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief
‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea ‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea
Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More