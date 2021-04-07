.
Coronavirus

Video: Hospital staff applaud 104-year-old Colombian who beat COVID for second time

Reuters

A 104-year-old woman from northern Colombia has recovered from coronavirus for the second time, local doctors said on Monday (April 5).

Carmen Hernandez received an ovation from hospital staff as she was discharged, after spending 21 days in the hospital fighting the infectious disease.

Hernandez, who hails from Tunja 74 miles (119 km) north of Colombia's capital, was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time in June 2020 and was treated in her San Jose nursing home where she has lived for 25 years.

After being vaccinated in February 2021, Hernandez was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time on March 8 and was admitted to Canelones clinic's intensive care unit.

