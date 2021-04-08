.
India reports record number of new cases as infections continue to rapidly surge

A man applies finishing touches to graffiti representing a vaccine, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, New Delhi 

Published: Updated:

India reported a record-high 126,789 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, with much of the country struggling to contain a second surge in coronavirus infections.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Deaths rose by 685, taking the tally to 166,862, the data showed.

India’s overall caseload reached 12.9 million, the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

-Developing

