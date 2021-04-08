.
Indonesia says arrival of 30 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses delayed to 2022

A medical worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 on March 24, 2021 at a vaccination hub outside Rome's Termini railway station. (AFP)
A medical worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 on March 24, 2021 at a vaccination hub outside Rome's Termini railway station. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Jakarta

Indonesia’s health minister said on Thursday that the country would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of the 50 million doses that had been initially agreed.

The remaining 30 million doses will be shipped in 2022, minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing.

Indonesia is also slated to receive 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in phases via the COVAX global-vaccine alliance scheme, though Budi said Indian export restrictions would delay shipments in April.

