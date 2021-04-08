.
.
.
.
Language

Philippines suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60

Foreign passengers wearing protective suits line up for their flight to China at Manila's International Airport, Philippines. (AP)
Foreign passengers wearing protective suits line up for their flight to China at Manila's International Airport, Philippines. (AP)
Coronavirus

Philippines suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Manila

Published: Updated:

Philippine health authorities suspended on Thursday the use of Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for people below 60 years of age to investigate reports of blood clots coming from overseas.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The temporary suspension came after the European Medicines Agency recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the vaccine, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of such adverse side effects in the country.

The Philippines has so far received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccines, about a fifth of the country’s total inventory, through the COVAX facility.

Read more:

Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccine rollout plan despite EU warning

Indonesia says arrival of 30 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses delayed to 2022

Britons should be confident in UK vaccine monitoring system: Health Secretary

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds
Japan’s Osaka declares COVID-19 medical emergency, cancels Olympic torch events Japan’s Osaka declares COVID-19 medical emergency, cancels Olympic torch events
Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot
Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock
US is prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal: State Dept. US is prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal: State Dept.
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More