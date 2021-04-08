Prime Minister Modi gets second COVID-19 vaccine dose as India hits record new cases

India’s prime minister received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the country hit another peak on Thursday with 126,789 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.



Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.



If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

He received his first vaccine shot on March 1.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

India started its vaccination drive in January. So far, more than 90 million health workers and Indians older than 45 have received at least one shot.

Only 11 million of them have received both doses as India tries to build immunity to protect its nearly 1.4 billion people.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The federal government has refused to impose a second nationwide lockdown, after the first last year had a steep economic impact, but it has asked states to decide on imposing local restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.



India now has a seven-day rolling average of more than 80,000 cases per day and has reported 12.9 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the third-highest total after the United States and Brazil.

Read more:

Some Indian states warn of vaccine shortage as COVID-19 cases peak



India imposes new curbs as COVID-19 cases hit record



India could resume vaccine exports by June, says CEO of world’s largest vaccine maker