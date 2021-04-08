Saudi Arabia records over 900 new cases for first time in months

Saudi Arabia reported 902 new cases of the coronavirus – the first time the Kingdom has surpassed the 900 mark in months – bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 395,854, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The number of critical cases has also increased recently, according to health ministry data. A total of 874 people infected with the disease are currently in critical condition.

The capital Riyadh has reported the highest number of new infections, with 402 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (902) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (469) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (381,658) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/KI9a0jKXaA — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 8, 2021

Nine people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia to 6,728.

Meanwhile, 469 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 381,658.

The ministry has repeatedly urged people to adhere to precautionary measures and warned that violators will be reprimanded for their misbehavior.

