UAE reports 2,112 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 2,112 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 478,131, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The number of recoveries rose by 2,191 to 463,032. The death toll rose by three to 1,523.

The UAE has conduected 249,014 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, according to WAM.

Worshippers in Dubai must wear masks and maintain social distancing measures in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan and Isha and Taraweeh prayer times have been capped at 30 minutes under new mandatory precautionary guidelines released on Thursday.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) said that prayers can be performed in mosques provided worshippers continue to observe the precautionary guidelines.

