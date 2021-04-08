.
.
.
.
Language

Britons should be confident in UK vaccine monitoring system: Health Secretary

A woman receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Thamesmead, London, Britain. (Reuters)
A woman receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Thamesmead, London, Britain. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Britons should be confident in UK vaccine monitoring system: Health Secretary

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Britons should be confident that the system to monitor COVID-19 vaccines is working following the change in advice on giving young people the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“People can be reassured that we have the high class safety system run by our world class regulator (...) and then we’re totally transparent with all of the side effects, no matter how extremely rare they are like these ones,” he told Sky News.

Britain’s vaccine advisory committee said on Wednesday that an alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine should be given to under 30s where possible due to a “vanishingly” rare side effect of blood clots in the brain.

-Developing

Read more:

UK advises alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for under-30s due to blood clot links

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins in UK

UK considers twice weekly COVID-19 tests for all to ease lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds
Japan’s Osaka declares COVID-19 medical emergency, cancels Olympic torch events Japan’s Osaka declares COVID-19 medical emergency, cancels Olympic torch events
Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot
Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock
US is prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal: State Dept. US is prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal: State Dept.
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More