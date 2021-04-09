.
.
.
.
Language

France recommends different vaccine for under 55s who received first AstraZeneca shot

A nurse administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the medical staff at a coronavirus vaccination center in La Baule, France. (Reuters)
A nurse administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the medical staff at a coronavirus vaccination center in La Baule, France. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

France recommends different vaccine for under 55s who received first AstraZeneca shot

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

France’s top health body said recipients of a first dose of AstraZeneca’s traditional COVID-19 vaccine who are under 55 should get a second shot with a new-style messenger-RNA (mRNA) vaccine, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS) regulator also said on Friday there should be an interval of 12 weeks between the two shots, in such cases.

The HAS added that it recommended a study to assess the immune responses given by these mixed vaccine prescriptions.

Two mRNA vaccines, one from Pfizer and BioNTech and another from Moderna, have been approved for use in France.

Confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine has dropped in Europe since a very few, mostly young, recipients of the shot were found to have suffered extremely unusual blood clots.

Read more:

Link between AstraZeneca shot, blood clots ‘plausible but not confirmed’: WHO

No risks in COVID-19 vaccine switch after first AstraZeneca dose: German expert

Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccine rollout plan despite EU warning

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
The world’s top ten richest Arabs in 2021: Forbes The world’s top ten richest Arabs in 2021: Forbes
India reports record number of new cases as infections continue to rapidly surge India reports record number of new cases as infections continue to rapidly surge
Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment
Italian PM Draghi calls Turkey’s President Erdogan a dictator Italian PM Draghi calls Turkey’s President Erdogan a dictator
Dubai announces mandatory guidelines for praying in mosques during Ramadan Dubai announces mandatory guidelines for praying in mosques during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More