Germany needs new nationwide measures, including a lockdown, to curb cases: Minister

The city's skyline is pictured with the TV tower (Fernsehturm) and radio tower (Funkturm) during the early evening in Berlin, Germany, August 19, 2019. (Reuters)
The city's skyline is pictured during the early evening in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters)
Reuters, Berlin 

Germany needs to implement nationwide measures to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible, its health minister said on Friday.

“We need a lockdown,” Jens Spahn told journalists in a news conference, adding that nighttime curfews may be necessary to further reduce social contacts.

He said that there were currently nearly 4,500 patients in intensive care in Germany, adding: “If this continues, it will be too much for our health system.”

No risks in COVID-19 vaccine switch after first AstraZeneca dose: German expert

Germany aims to have 20 percent of population vaccinated against COVID-19 by May

