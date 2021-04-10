More Black Americans open to COVID-19 vaccine: AP poll

More Black Americans say they are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found about 24 percent of Black American adults say they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated. That’s down from 41 percent in January.

The executive director of the American Public Health Association,Dr. Georges Benjamin, says attitudes toward the vaccine among Black Americans have taken “almost a 180-degree turnaround” as outreach campaigns have sought to combat misinformation.

Mattie Pringle had doubts about taking the coronavirus vaccine. The 57-year-old from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, feared her underlying health conditions might heighten her chances of a severe reaction to the shot. The speedy development and approval of the vaccines also fed her skepticism.

She made an appointment to get a vaccine after a member of her church, who is a local NAACP leader, shared a news story about Kizzmekia Corbett, a Black government scientist who played a key role in developing the Moderna vaccine.

The latest number shows Black Americans leaning against getting shots is now nearly the same as white Americans at 26 percent and Hispanic Americans at 22 percent.

