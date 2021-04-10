Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced it is postponing all appointments for those waiting for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as it looks to expand the administration of the first dose to a wider segment of the country.

The Ministry said that all existing appointments for the second dose will be postponed starting from Sunday April 11, 2021, adding that their resumption will be announced at a later time.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health said the announcement came due to “the scarcity of global supplies of vaccines due to the manufacturers facing challenges in fulfilling the contracted supply quantities and in order to ensure that the largest number of the population is covered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the high-risk groups.”

Health authorities called on all citizens and residents to immediately register to take their first dose of the vaccine through the "Sehaty" app, especially those most at risk.

