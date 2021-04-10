.
Tunisia’s reduces overnight COVID-19 curfew after president’s Ramadan request

Tunisian women wear face masks for protection against the novel coronavirus at a market in the southwestern Tunisian town of Gabes on August 26, 2020, as cases of infection surge there. (AFP)
A file photo shows Tunisian women wear face masks for protection against the novel coronavirus at a market in the southwestern Tunisian town of Gabes on August 26, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisia reduced its night curfew on Saturday, a day after President Kais Saied requested a review of the COVID-19 measure to avoid the loss of thousands of jobs in the month of Ramadan

‘‘The curfew will start 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.,’’ Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi told reporters, reducing it from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mechichi’s government has announced tougher curfew restrictions on Wednesday to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases.

