Tunisia’s reduces overnight COVID-19 curfew after president’s Ramadan request

Tunisia reduced its night curfew on Saturday, a day after President Kais Saied requested a review of the COVID-19 measure to avoid the loss of thousands of jobs in the month of Ramadan

‘‘The curfew will start 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.,’’ Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi told reporters, reducing it from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mechichi’s government has announced tougher curfew restrictions on Wednesday to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases.

