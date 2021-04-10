Tunisia’s reduces overnight COVID-19 curfew after president’s Ramadan request
Tunisia reduced its night curfew on Saturday, a day after President Kais Saied requested a review of the COVID-19 measure to avoid the loss of thousands of jobs in the month of Ramadan
‘‘The curfew will start 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.,’’ Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi told reporters, reducing it from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Mechichi’s government has announced tougher curfew restrictions on Wednesday to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Tunisia’s president, UGTT union speak out against Ramadan curfew to curb coronavirus