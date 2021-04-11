China administers 164.47 million COVID-19 vaccines as of April 10

China has administered 164.47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

This represents around 24.5 million doses in the past six days, as the country’s vaccine rollout continues to accelerate.

Last week a Chinese official said the country is expected to produce around 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.

Chinese health authorities on Sunday reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 asymptomatic cases, bringing the country’s total to 90,410, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

