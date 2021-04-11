.
.
.
.
Language

China administers 164.47 million COVID-19 vaccines as of April 10

Guangzhou and the Pearl river known by its Chinese name Zhujiang is seen during sunset from the Canton Tower observation deck in Guangzhou, China, September 3, 2019. (Reuters)
Guangzhou and the Pearl river known by its Chinese name Zhujiang is seen during sunset from the Canton Tower observation deck in Guangzhou, China, September 3, 2019. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

China administers 164.47 million COVID-19 vaccines as of April 10

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China has administered 164.47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This represents around 24.5 million doses in the past six days, as the country’s vaccine rollout continues to accelerate.

Last week a Chinese official said the country is expected to produce around 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.

Chinese health authorities on Sunday reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 asymptomatic cases, bringing the country’s total to 90,410, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Read more:

Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy

China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks: FM

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Top Content
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry
Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut
Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion
‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official ‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More