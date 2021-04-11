.
.
.
.
Language

Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy

Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a university in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a university in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

China’s top disease control official says the government is considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines to give them a boost as their effectiveness showed to be low.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

“It’s now under formal consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process,” Gao said.

Experts say mixing vaccines, or sequential immunization, might boost effectiveness rates. Trials around the world are looking at mixing of vaccines or giving a booster shot after a longer time period. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Gao gave no details of possible changes in strategy but mentioned mRNA, a previously experimental technique used by Western vaccine developers while China’s drug makers used traditional technology.

“Everyone should consider the benefits mRNA vaccines can bring for humanity,” Gao said. “We must follow it carefully and not ignore it just because we already have several types of vaccines already.”

Gao previously raised questions about the safety of mRNA vaccines. He was quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency as saying in December he couldn’t rule out negative side effects because they were being used for the first time on healthy people.

Chinese state media and popular health and science blogs also have questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, which uses mRNA.

As of April 2, some 34 million people have received both of the two doses required by Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one, according to Gao.

With the Associated Press

Read more:

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine under EU review over blood clots

AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots: Here’s what you need to know

South African variant can ‘break through’ Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: Israeli study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Top Content
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry
Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut
Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Houthis target Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait with explosive drone Houthis target Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait with explosive drone
Famous Egyptian archaeologist reveals details of ancient Pharaonic city Famous Egyptian archaeologist reveals details of ancient Pharaonic city
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More