.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 799 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia reports 799 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 799 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 398,435 and the death toll to 6,754, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of recoveries rose by 548 to 383,321.

There are 8,360 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 915 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced it is postponing all appointments for those waiting for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as it looks to expand the administration of the first dose to a wider segment of the country.

The Ministry said that all existing appointments for the second dose will be postponed starting from Sunday April 11, 2021, adding that their resumption will be announced at a later time.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to fine pilgrims $2,666 for attempting Ramadan Umrah without permits

Saudi Arabia records over 900 new cases for first time in months

Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Top Content
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry
Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut
Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion
‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official ‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More