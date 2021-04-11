Saudi Arabia reports 799 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 799 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 398,435 and the death toll to 6,754, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (799) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (548) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (383,321) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/wk5tgyPJ99 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 11, 2021

The number of recoveries rose by 548 to 383,321.

There are 8,360 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 915 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced it is postponing all appointments for those waiting for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as it looks to expand the administration of the first dose to a wider segment of the country.

The Ministry said that all existing appointments for the second dose will be postponed starting from Sunday April 11, 2021, adding that their resumption will be announced at a later time.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to fine pilgrims $2,666 for attempting Ramadan Umrah without permits

Saudi Arabia records over 900 new cases for first time in months

Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion