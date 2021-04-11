UAE reports 1,810 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday reported 1,810 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 483,747, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,652 to 468,456.

"الصحة" تُجري 242,415 فحصاً ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات وتكشف عن 1,810 إصابات جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا المستجد و1,652 حالة شفاء، وحالتي وفاة خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية.#وام pic.twitter.com/IezT60u1n3 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) April 11, 2021

Two deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,531 in the UAE.

WAM said that the country conducted 242,415 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

Read more:

UAE reports 2,112 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Dubai announces mandatory guidelines for praying in mosques during Ramadan

Patients with ‘severe,’ long COVID-19 should not fast during Ramadan: UAE doctor