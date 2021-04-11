.
UAE reports 1,810 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing center in al-Khawaneej district of the emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
UAE reports 1,810 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday reported 1,810 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 483,747, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The number of recoveries rose by 1,652 to 468,456.

Two deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,531 in the UAE.

WAM said that the country conducted 242,415 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

