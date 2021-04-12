.
.
.
.
Language

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Anne Hyslop (R) receives an AstraZeneca vaccine from practice nurse Youri Park (L) in Melbourne on April, 7, 2021. (AFP)
Anne Hyslop (R) receives an AstraZeneca vaccine from practice nurse Youri Park (L) in Melbourne on April, 7, 2021. (AFP)

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot.

Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

"While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

Authorities in Canberra changed their recommendation on Pfizer shots for under-50s on Thursday, after European regulators reiterated the possibility of links between the AstraZeneca shot and reports of rare cases of blood clots.

Australia, which raced to double its order of the Pfizer vaccine last week, had originally planned to have its entire population vaccinated by the end of October.

Australia's hardline response to the virus largely stopped community transmissions but the vaccination rollout has become a hot political topic - and a source of friction between Morrison and state and territory leaders - after the country vaccinated only a fraction of its four million target by the end of March.

About 1.16 million COVID-19 doses have now been administered, Morrison added, noting the speed of Australia's vaccination programme was in line with other peer nations, including Germany and France, and ahead of Canada and Japan.

Australia began vaccinations much later than some other nations, partly because of its low number of infections, which stand at just under 29,400, with 909 deaths, since the pandemic began.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

AstraZeneca says it had positive meeting with European Commission over vaccine row

Australia doubles Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine order as AstraZeneca fears upend rollout

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks
Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources
Top Content
Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday
‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official ‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official
Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources
Incident at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site is ‘nuclear terrorism’: Nuclear chief Incident at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site is ‘nuclear terrorism’: Nuclear chief
Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More