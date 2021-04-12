.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 pandemic ‘a long way from over’: WHO

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 pandemic ‘a long way from over’: WHO

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Confusion and complacency in addressing COVID-19 means the pandemic is a long way from being over, but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We too want to see societies and economies reopening, and travel and trade resuming,” he told a news briefing. “But right now, intensive care units in many countries are overflowing and people are dying – and it’s totally avoidable”

“The #COVID19 pandemic is a long way from over. But we have many reasons for optimism. The decline in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped, he added, saying transmission was being driven by “confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 842 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours

Colorful decorations up in Jerusalem as Palestinians prepare amid COVID for Ramadan

Germany to make regular COVID-19 tests obligatory for companies: Draft law

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
Israel: Iran used fake social media accounts to ‘lure, abduct’ our citizens abroad Israel: Iran used fake social media accounts to ‘lure, abduct’ our citizens abroad
Top Content
Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped
Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday
Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources
Yemeni model Entisar al-Hammadi kidnapped by Iran-backed Houthis: Activists Yemeni model Entisar al-Hammadi kidnapped by Iran-backed Houthis: Activists
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More