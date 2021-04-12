.
.
.
.
Language

Rollout of eye-scan test for COVID-19 targeted by German firm

This photo shows a technician scanning the eye of a woman with a smartphone application (File photo: AFP)
This photo shows a technician scanning the eye of a woman with a smartphone application (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Rollout of eye-scan test for COVID-19 targeted by German firm

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Munich

Published: Updated:

A Munich-based company hopes to help usher in a new era of coronavirus testing with an eye scan that, it says, takes just three minutes to identify carriers of the disease and has a hit rate of 95 percent.

Semic RF has developed its scanning app with colleagues in the US and, pending regulatory approval, hopes to start rolling it out there by the end of next month, says its managing director, Wolfgang Gruber.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It uses a photo of the eye taken with a smartphone, and identifies the virus by means of a symptomatic inflammation called “pink eye”.

“We managed to isolate COVID-19 from over two million different shades of pink,” Gruber told Reuters.

He says the app, already tested on over 70,000 individuals, can process up to a million scans per second and the option to expand that capacity further - potentially allowing crowds back into mass-attendance events like concerts and football matches.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“You take your app, take a picture of both eyes, send it for evaluation, and then you can have the evaluated result stored as a QR code on the tested person’s smartphone,” Gruber added.

The app is initially being targeted at companies and commercial users, at a cost of 480 euros ($570) per month, with a later rollout to private individuals planned.

Read more:

Thai sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19 in sweat: Project

From blockchain to vaccines: How the UAE is contributing to global COVID-19 research

UK okays use of coronavirus self-test kit endorsed by state-run health service

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped
Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks
Top Content
Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped
Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday
Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques
Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Incident at Natanz is ‘nuclear terrorism’ says Iran’s atomic energy chief Incident at Natanz is ‘nuclear terrorism’ says Iran’s atomic energy chief
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More