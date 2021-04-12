.
Saudi Arabia reports 842 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours

A car drives past the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 12, 2017. Picture taken November 12, 2017. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has reported 842 new COVID-19 cases and 11 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The country’s total death toll from the virus now stands at 6,765.

Most of the new cases (365) were detected in the capital Riyadh, while the city of Mecca saw the second-most (150), and the eastern province third (147).

In the last 24 hours, 706 people also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 384,027. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 399,277 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that it would be postponing all appointments for people receiving their second vaccine dose, in order to extend coverage by offering more people a first dose.

The move was made due to “the scarcity of global supplies of vaccines,” the ministry said, as it attempts to vaccinate more high-risk people with the available doses.

Those who have received two vaccine doses are allowed to apply for permits to visit holy sites during the month of Ramadan , the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced Monday April 5.

Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion

Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people

Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19

