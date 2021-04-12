.
Turkey COVID-19 council to recommend stricter measures amid third peak

Turkish police officers check the passports of a group of Russian tourists at Ortakoy square during a nation-wide weekend curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul, Turkey February 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Turkey COVID-19 council to recommend stricter measures amid third peak

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday that the coronavirus science council will recommend a tighter set of measures against the COVID-19 outbreak spread as the outbreak reached what the minister called “a third peak.”

In a news conference, Koca also said further shipments of coronavirus vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer and BioNTech in the coming months. Turkey recorded 52,676 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday, after touching an all-time high over the weekend.

Speaking in a news conference, Koca also said 85 percent of the new COVID-19 cases are diagnosed with the variant first identified in Britain.

