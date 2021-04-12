UAE reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,928 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday.

The new cases were detected after the country conducted 193,892 tests.

A further 1,719 people have recovered from the virus.

The figures come after an announcement on Sunday by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development, saying restaurants in the emirate will be allowed to serve customers during Ramadan fasting hours without screening them from the public this year,

The requirement for a permit to serve food during fasting hours has also been dropped.

In previous years, restaurants with a permit would have to shield dining customers from view during fasting hours.

The new rules in Dubai will come into effect on the first day of Ramadan, the date of which is expected to be announced on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates has this year implemented restrictions on social gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19 during Ramadan.

Gatherings for Iftar meals are prohibited unless with members of the same household.

