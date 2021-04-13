India approves Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the use of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday, confirming earlier reports of its imminent endorsement.

India overtook Brazil to become the nation with the second highest number of infections worldwide after the United States, as it battles a second wave, having given about 105 million doses among a population of 1.4 billion.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The RDIF, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the use of Sputnik V.

"India, the world's 2nd most populous nation, became the 60th country to register #SputnikV after positive results of local Phase 3 clinical study. Sputnik V is now authorized in 60 countries with population of over 3 bln people," a post on the Sputnik V official Twitter account said.

India has so far used two vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and the other by domestic firm Bharat Biotech.

Read more:

French economy is weathering April COVID-19 lockdown better than last year’s

Turkey COVID-19 council to recommend stricter measures amid third peak

UK says it has offered COVID-19 vaccine to all over-50s