Ireland expects AstraZeneca restrictions to have ‘minimal’ impact on vaccine rollout

Irish authorities expect new restrictions on the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine should have a “fairly minimal” impact on the country’s vaccine rollout in the coming months, the country’s acting chief medical officer said.



Ireland said Monday it would limit AstraZeneca’s vaccine to those over 60, but Ronan Glynn said there were still a significant number of eligible people to use the doses.

“I would hope that on the basis of last night’s recommendations that the impact on the overall rollout at the population level should be fairly minimal when you look to where we would be now by the end of May, the end of June,” Glynn told a parliamentary briefing.

