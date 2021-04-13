.
.
.
.
Language

Ireland expects AstraZeneca restrictions to have ‘minimal’ impact on vaccine rollout

A nurse administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the medical staff at a coronavirus vaccination center in La Baule, France. (Reuters)
A nurse administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the medical staff at a coronavirus vaccination center in La Baule, France. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Ireland expects AstraZeneca restrictions to have ‘minimal’ impact on vaccine rollout

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dublin

Published: Updated:

Irish authorities expect new restrictions on the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine should have a “fairly minimal” impact on the country’s vaccine rollout in the coming months, the country’s acting chief medical officer said.

Ireland said Monday it would limit AstraZeneca’s vaccine to those over 60, but Ronan Glynn said there were still a significant number of eligible people to use the doses.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“I would hope that on the basis of last night’s recommendations that the impact on the overall rollout at the population level should be fairly minimal when you look to where we would be now by the end of May, the end of June,” Glynn told a parliamentary briefing.

Read more:

Dutch drug regulator reports 10 cases of possible thrombosis after AstraZeneca jab

Ireland adds Lebanon, Kuwait, Israel to mandatory COVID-19 quarantine list

EU tightens COVID vaccine export rules as third wave of COVID-19 infections rises

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’ Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
Top Content
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’ China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More