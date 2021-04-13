.
Saudi Arabia records 951 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

A Saudi national travelling into Bahrain gets a nose swab at an immigration checkpoint on the King Fahd Causeway that reopened after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, at the Bahrain-Saudi border, Bahrain, September 15, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Tala Michel, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia recorded 951 new COVID-19 cases, 608 recoveries and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

The Kingdom’s critical coronavirus cases have increased to 962 and the number of currently active cases sits at 400,288.

The majority of Tuesday’s cases were recorded in Makkah and Riyadh, 212 and 389 respectively.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 6,773, total recoveries to 384,635 and total cases recorded since the beginning of the outbreak in March 2020 increased to 400,228.

On Saturday, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced that appointments for second vaccine doses would be postponed until further notice in an effort to vaccinate more people with a first dose. The ministry said that the decision was made as the world began to grapple with the scarcity of vaccine supplies and to ensure that more high-risk people are given the opportunity to be vaccinated.

