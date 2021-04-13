Turkey adopts ‘partial closure’ for Ramadan as health minister warns of ‘third peak’

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a “partial closure” for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb surging coronavirus infections.

On Monday the health minister warned of a “third peak” in the pandemic.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the duration of a weekday curfew had been extended, announced limitations on intercity travel and public transport, and banned all events in closed spaces until after Ramadan. He also said some grades would go back to online schooling.

The new measures will go into effect on Wednesday night and the steps would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Turkey recorded 59,187 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, registering the highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of cases stood at 3.962 million.

The data also showed 273 people had lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the same period, bringing the total death toll to 34,455.

