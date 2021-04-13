.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 2,022 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths

General view of Dubai Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File Photo: Reuters)
General view of Dubai Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 2,022 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,022 new coronavirus cases, 1,731 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 14,254 and total recoveries sit at 471,906, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s (NCEMA) figures showed.

The 2,022 cases were detected after 266,023 tests were carried out by the country’s health authorities.

Tuesday’s numbers indicate a slight increase in the number of daily cases which were up from Monday’s 1,928 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The UAE’s death toll went up to 1,537, with 487,697 diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak in March 2020.

The country is on its way to vaccinating a large section of the population, with over 9 million doses already administered.

Read more:

Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped

UAE reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Rollout of eye-scan test for COVID-19 targeted by German firm

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’ Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
Top Content
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’ China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More