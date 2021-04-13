UAE reports 2,022 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,022 new coronavirus cases, 1,731 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 14,254 and total recoveries sit at 471,906, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s (NCEMA) figures showed.

The 2,022 cases were detected after 266,023 tests were carried out by the country’s health authorities.

Tuesday’s numbers indicate a slight increase in the number of daily cases which were up from Monday’s 1,928 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The UAE’s death toll went up to 1,537, with 487,697 diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak in March 2020.

The country is on its way to vaccinating a large section of the population, with over 9 million doses already administered.

Read more:

Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped

UAE reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Rollout of eye-scan test for COVID-19 targeted by German firm