.
.
.
.
Language

Denmark set to permanently halt use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: Media

Vials of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen, as AstraZeneca vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots, in Milan, Italy, March 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Vials of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen, as AstraZeneca vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots, in Milan, Italy, March 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Denmark set to permanently halt use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: Media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Copenhagen

Published: Updated:

Denmark will cease to administer AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine entirely following its possible link to very rare cases of blood clots, several Danish media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The decision, which removes the shot from Denmark’s vaccination scheme, will delay Denmark’s vaccine roll-out by a few weeks, TV 2 said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Danish health authorities will hold a press briefing at 1200 GMT, where they are expected to announce the decision to halt using the vaccine.

The European Union’s drug watchdog said last week it had found a possible link between the vaccine and very rare blood clot cases, but said the risk of dying from COVID-19 was “much greater” than the risk of mortality from rare side effects.

The regulator, however, left it to individual states to make their own risk assessments and decide how administer the vaccine based on local conditions that vary widely across the bloc.

A spate of countries across the world, including France and Germany, have resumed administering the shot to some age groups, mostly those above 50 or 60.

Denmark, a country of 5.8 million people, is in the process of reopening schools, restaurants, shopping malls and cultural activities, after the daily infection rate has slowed to 500-600 a day from several thousand in December.

Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom said last month that Denmark “follows a precautionary principle” with regards to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was the first country to initially suspend all usage of the vaccine in March over safety concerns and has also put Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on pause pending further investigations into a possible link to rare blood clot cases.

Almost one million Danes have received their first jabs, 77 percent with Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, 7.8 percent with Moderna’s shot and 15.3 percent with AstraZeneca’s, before it was suspended.

Read more:

Ireland expects AstraZeneca restrictions to have ‘minimal’ impact on vaccine rollout

Explainer: What is known about COVID-19 vaccines and blood clots?

One US patient dies, another in critical condition after J&J vaccine: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Top Content
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media
Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters
France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More