.
.
.
.
Language

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine efficacy falls slightly to 90 pct in US trial

This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading Vaccine Covid-19 next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (AFP)
This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading Vaccine Covid-19 next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine efficacy falls slightly to 90 pct in US trial

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

US biotech company Moderna announced COVID vaccine is 90 percent effective against all forms of the disease and 95 percent effective against severe disease.

The new results come from its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial involving more 30,000 people across the United States, and the headline efficacy figure is a slight decrease from an earlier figure of 94.1 percent published in the New England Journal of Medicine in December.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new number is based on 900 adjudicated cases of COVID from the study as of April 9, while the previous was based on 185 cases.

Explainer: What is known about COVID-19 vaccines and rare clots? Coronavirus Coronavirus Explainer: What is known about COVID-19 vaccines and rare clots?

A company press release did not indicate why efficacy has fallen, but one reason might be the emergence of new variants of concern which are not as susceptible to antibodies evoked to the vaccine.

Moderna is working on two variant-specific boosters, and said mice studies showed they elicited an increased immune response. The results of these studies have been posted online in a scientific paper that is now awaiting peer review.

US health officials halt use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over clot reports Coronavirus Coronavirus US health officials halt use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over clot reports

“The new preclinical data on our variant-specific vaccine candidates give us confidence that we can proactively address emerging variants,” said CEO Stephane Bancel.

The company said that as of April 12, it has delivered 132 million doses of its vaccine globally, including approximately 117 million doses to the United States.

It remains on course to deliver its second tranche of 100 million doses by the end of May followed by 100 million more by the end of July.

The company’s clinical trial for adolescents aged 12 to 17 is now fully enrolled with 3,000 US participants, and its pediatric trial for children aged six months to 11 years is continuing to enroll its 6,750 participants in the United States and China.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report
Saudi Arabia Holy Mosque visitors should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines: Al-Sudais Saudi Arabia Holy Mosque visitors should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines: Al-Sudais
Top Content
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources
Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan
Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media
Kuwait court orders pre-trial detention of former prime minister: Media Kuwait court orders pre-trial detention of former prime minister: Media
Kremlin critic Navalny vows to sue Russian prison for denying him access to Quran Kremlin critic Navalny vows to sue Russian prison for denying him access to Quran
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More