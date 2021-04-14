Saudi reports 929 new COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to rise

Saudi Arabia has reported 929 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in 24 hours as numbers continue to rise, continuing a trend seen over the last few weeks.

A total of 6,781 people have now died in the Kingdom from the virus that has infected 401,157 people within its borders, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom announced on Monday that only vaccinated worshippers would be allowed to perform Umrah or visit holy sites during the holy month.

Iftar and Suhoor meals in mosques are also banned in the Kingdom during Ramadan this year, according to SPA.

