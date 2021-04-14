.
Saudi reports 929 new COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to rise

This Oct. 27, 2012 file aerial image made from a helicopter shows the Abraj Al-Bait Tower, also known as Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel, during the annual Hajj in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. According to the nonprofit Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, the Abraj Al-Bait Tower is the second tallest completed building in the world with the height measured at 1,972 feet. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has reported 929 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in 24 hours as numbers continue to rise, continuing a trend seen over the last few weeks.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 6,781 people have now died in the Kingdom from the virus that has infected 401,157 people within its borders, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom announced on Monday that only vaccinated worshippers would be allowed to perform Umrah or visit holy sites during the holy month.

Iftar and Suhoor meals in mosques are also banned in the Kingdom during Ramadan this year, according to SPA.

