UAE reports 1,798 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths as case numbers drop

General view of Dubai Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File Photo: Reuters)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,798 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The daily tally has been steadily declining over the last two weeks.

A total of 1,541 people have now died from COVID-19 in the UAE. Since the pandemic began, 489,495 have tested positive in the country.

The UAE’s Federal Youth Authority urged young people on Tuesday to inoculate themselves against the virus.

“We call on our youth to vaccinate, which will have a positive effect on society by breaking the chain of infection, and maintaining the UAE’s achievements in combating COVID-19,” the authority’s director general Saeed al-Nazari was quoted as saying in a tweet by the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Restrictions on Ramadan gatherings between members of different households have been introduced to curb the spread of the virus during the holy month, which officially began on Tuesday.

