.
.
.
.
Language

UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine

2021-01-16T13484A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Youth Authority urged the country’s young people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying that this step would help the country put the pandemic behind them as inoculations will help reduce the number of daily cases.

“We call on our youth to vaccinate, which will have a positive effect on society by breaking the chain of infection, and maintaining the UAE’s achievements in combating COVID-19,” the authority’s director general Saeed al-Nazari was quoted as saying in a tweet by the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The youth must realize the pivotal role they play in this unique phase that society is going through. They must work to utilize their time and skills in serving the nation’s causes,” he added.

UAE youths played an important role to help address social issues caused by the pandemic. Over 50,000 youth volunteers worked to serve the community by working in testing centers, hospitals, airports, ports and shopping centers through campaigns set up by the Federal Youth Authority, according to al-Nazari.

The institution provided over 500 remote events and activities in collaboration with 190 public and private entities which helped them serve society, and also acquire new skills and knowledge to cope with future challenges.

“In light of the current global challenges and the spread of the pandemic at an accelerated pace, the responsibility of UAE’s youth to protect society increases,” al-Nazari said.

“We are confident that the youth have the power to overcome the crisis and find practical solutions to contribute together in building a healthy and strong Emirati society.”

Read more:

UAE sends planeload of food, medical aid to Syria to help fight COVID-19 spread

UAE reports 2,022 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths

UAE investor optimism still high, ranks fifteenth in global investment index

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report
Top Content
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources
Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent
Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More