UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine

The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Youth Authority urged the country’s young people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying that this step would help the country put the pandemic behind them as inoculations will help reduce the number of daily cases.

“We call on our youth to vaccinate, which will have a positive effect on society by breaking the chain of infection, and maintaining the UAE’s achievements in combating COVID-19,” the authority’s director general Saeed al-Nazari was quoted as saying in a tweet by the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.

“The youth must realize the pivotal role they play in this unique phase that society is going through. They must work to utilize their time and skills in serving the nation’s causes,” he added.

UAE youths played an important role to help address social issues caused by the pandemic. Over 50,000 youth volunteers worked to serve the community by working in testing centers, hospitals, airports, ports and shopping centers through campaigns set up by the Federal Youth Authority, according to al-Nazari.

The institution provided over 500 remote events and activities in collaboration with 190 public and private entities which helped them serve society, and also acquire new skills and knowledge to cope with future challenges.

“In light of the current global challenges and the spread of the pandemic at an accelerated pace, the responsibility of UAE’s youth to protect society increases,” al-Nazari said.

“We are confident that the youth have the power to overcome the crisis and find practical solutions to contribute together in building a healthy and strong Emirati society.”

