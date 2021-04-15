.
.
.
.
Language

AstraZeneca chief says committed to supply COVAX, calls for open borders

File photo of Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Reuters)
Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

AstraZeneca chief says committed to supply COVAX, calls for open borders

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The CEO of Astrazeneca Pascal Soriot said on Thursday that although the Anglo-Swedish company had hit “bumps on the road” it had been able to deliver large quantities of COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter and was ramping up production.

Soriot, speaking to an event of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, said that it had provided 38 million doses to the COVAX dose-sharing facility, and was committed to continue doing so, but that it was important for borders to remain open.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

AstraZeneca jab is good if safety issues can be overcome: Fauci

AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots: Here’s what you need to know

France recommends different vaccine for under 55s who received first AstraZeneca shot

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases near 1,000 as infections increase Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases near 1,000 as infections increase
The top 5 countries to visit if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 The top 5 countries to visit if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Top Content
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials
WHO worries COVID-19 could worsen during Ramadan WHO worries COVID-19 could worsen during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More