AstraZeneca chief says committed to supply COVAX, calls for open borders
The CEO of Astrazeneca Pascal Soriot said on Thursday that although the Anglo-Swedish company had hit “bumps on the road” it had been able to deliver large quantities of COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter and was ramping up production.
Soriot, speaking to an event of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, said that it had provided 38 million doses to the COVAX dose-sharing facility, and was committed to continue doing so, but that it was important for borders to remain open.
