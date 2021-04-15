.
.
.
.
Language

Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study

A Boeing 737 MAX airplane piloted by FAA Chief Steve Dickson takes off during a test flight from Boeing Field, on September 30, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (AFP)
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane piloted by FAA Chief Steve Dickson takes off during a test flight from Boeing Field, on September 30, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A new study says leaving middle seats open could give airline passengers more protection from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Researchers said the risk of passengers being exposed to the virus from an infected person on the plane could be reduced by 23 percent to 57 percent if middle seats are empty, compared with a full flight.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The study released Wednesday supports the response of airlines that limited seating early in the pandemic. However, all US airlines except Delta now sell every seat they can, and Delta will stop blocking middle seats on May 1.

Emirates to allow economy class passengers to buy unoccupied seats for more space Travel and Tourism Emirates to allow economy class passengers to buy unoccupied seats for more space

The airlines argue that filters and air-flow systems on most planes make them safe when passengers wear face masks, as they are now required to do by federal regulation.

Researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas State University estimated how far airborne virus particles travel inside a plane. They used mannequins that emitted aerosol to measure the flow of virus particles through airline cabin mock-ups.

The study, however, did not take into account the wearing of face masks because it was based on a previous study done in 2017, before the pandemic.

Coronavirus: US lifts advice to avoid all international travel due to COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus: US lifts advice to avoid all international travel due to COVID-19

Nor did it consider whether passengers are vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC says vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, although the agency still recommends against nonessential travel.

Airlines for America, a trade group for the largest US carriers, said airlines use several layers of measures to prevent the spread of the virus on planes, including face masks, asking passengers about their health, and stepped-up cleaning of cabins. The group cited a Harvard University report funded by the airline industry as showing that the risk of transmitting the coronavirus on planes is very low.

Airlines were divided last year over filling middle seats. While Delta, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue limited seating on planes, United Airlines never did and American Airlines only blocked seats for a short time. It was mostly an academic question, because relatively few flights last year were crowded. That is changing.

More than 1 million travelers have gone through US airports each day for the past month. While that is still down more than one-third from the same period in 2019, more flights now are crowded. Around Easter weekend, Delta temporarily filled middle seats to accommodate passengers whose original flights were canceled because of staffing shortages.

Read more:

Emirates to allow economy class passengers to buy unoccupied seats for more space

Pack your passport: The top ‘coronavirus-safe’ destinations of 2021 for GCC residents

Coronavirus: COVID-19 exposure risk on airplanes very low, US defense study finds

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Top Content
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials
Iran will start 60 pct uranium production, Iranian envoy to IAEA confirms Iran will start 60 pct uranium production, Iranian envoy to IAEA confirms
Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships Russian navy starts drills in Black Sea ahead of arrival of US warships
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More