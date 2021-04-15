.
France will have vaccinated 12 mln against COVID-19 on Thursday, says Prime Minister

A health worker displays a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Robert Ballanger hospita in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, Wednesday, Jan.6, 2021. Amid public outcry, France's health minister promised Tuesday an exponential acceleration of his country's shockingly slow coronavirus vaccination process. (Christophe Archambault/Pool Photo via AP)
A health worker displays a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Robert Ballanger hospita in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Paris

France will have vaccinated 12 million people with a first shot of the vaccine by Thursday evening, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Castex was speaking after he visited a vaccination center in the Paris region with his health minister Olivier Veran.

After what critics depicted as a slow start, authorities are aiming to speed up France’s vaccination drive with the target of 30 million people having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-June.

