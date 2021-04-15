France will have vaccinated 12 mln against COVID-19 on Thursday, says Prime Minister

France will have vaccinated 12 million people with a first shot of the vaccine by Thursday evening, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex.



Castex was speaking after he visited a vaccination center in the Paris region with his health minister Olivier Veran.

After what critics depicted as a slow start, authorities are aiming to speed up France’s vaccination drive with the target of 30 million people having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-June.

