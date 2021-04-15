.
Global supply of COVID-19 vaccines ‘incredibly tight’: Gavi 

A nursing home worker receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a health care centre as South Korea starts a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul. (Reuters)
A nursing home worker receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a health care centre as South Korea starts a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Geneva

The global supply of COVID-19 vaccine is “incredibly tight” and the COVAX dose-sharing facility is unlikely to procure much more supply in 2021 than doses already reserved, the Gavi vaccine alliance CEO Seth Berkley said on Thursday.

“We urgently need commitments of a further $2 billion from donors and $1 billion from countries supported by multilateral development banks. Included in the $2 billion we ask for is $150 million from the private sector,” Berkley told an event, referring to a funding target for June.

Stanley Erck, Novavax CEO, said that the US-based company had vaccine production capabilities in more than 20 facilities and that it was “well on our way to securing regulatory authorizations around the world”.

