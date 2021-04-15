Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases near 1,000 as infections increase

Saudi Arabia records 985 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announces, as infections continue to rise.

Of the new cases, 463 were detected in the capital Riyadh, 164 in Mecca 140 in the eastern region.

An additional 661 people also recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 386,102 out of the 402,142 total infections recorded as of April 15.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,791 after 10 people died due to COVID-19 complications, according to the ministry.

The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

