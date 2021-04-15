UAE reports 1,928 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 1,928 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 491,423, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

"الصحة" تُجري 225,031 فحصاً ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات وتكشف عن 1,928 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا، و 1,614 حالة شفاء، و 4 حالات وفاة خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية.#وام pic.twitter.com/3i1DJogSjv — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) April 15, 2021

The number of recoveries rose by 1,614 to 475,012.

The UAE reported four new deaths on Thursday, raising the death toll to 1,545.

WAM said that the country conducted 225,031 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

