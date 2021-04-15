.
UAE reports 1,928 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

A man is tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Dibba Fujairah, UAE. (WAM)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 1,928 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 491,423, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The number of recoveries rose by 1,614 to 475,012.

The UAE reported four new deaths on Thursday, raising the death toll to 1,545.

WAM said that the country conducted 225,031 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

