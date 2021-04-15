.
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine

Coronavirus

AFP and Reuters

Tanja Lund Erichsenm, the Director of Pharmacovigilance at the Danish Medicines Agency, fainted earlier on Wednesday while announcing Denmark’s decision to completely abandon the rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine due to a risk of rare blood clots.

The decision will push back the scheduled conclusion of Denmark’s vaccination scheme to early August from July 25, health authorities said.

But that new timeline assumes it will start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whose rollout in Europe has been delayed over similar clotting concerns and the use of which Denmark has suspended. That shot comprises around a third of the country’s total contracted supply.

Results of investigations into the AstraZeneca-associated blood clots “showed real and serious side-effects,” Danish health agency head Soren Brostrom told a news briefing.

“We have therefore chosen to continue the vaccination program for all target groups without this vaccine.”

AstraZeneca said it respected Denmark’s choice and would continue to provide it with data to inform future decisions.

