.
.
.
.
Language

Bolsonaro critic to lead inquiry on govt handling of pandemic, sources say

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during the commemoration of the 54th anniversary of the creation of Brazil's Tourism Board at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on November 17, 2020. (AFP)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during the commemoration of the 54th anniversary of the creation of Brazil's Tourism Board at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on November 17, 2020. (AFP)

Bolsonaro critic to lead inquiry on govt handling of pandemic, sources say

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A vocal critic of President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to lead a congressional inquiry on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, five sources told Reuters, a blow to the far-right leader's chances of emerging unscathed from the scrutiny.

The probe will investigate whether Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic has been negligent.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Renan Calheiros, a former president of the Senate who has clashed with Bolsonaro, is expected to lead the inquiry, said the sources, requesting anonymity because the decision is not final.

Health experts worldwide have condemned the right-wing president for opposing social distancing, downplaying the severity of the virus and touting unproven treatments.

Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Friday the inquiry was likely to begin next week or the week after.

Brazil has the world's second-worst death toll from the pandemic overall and currently the highest number of daily deaths anywhere.

Sources said the staff composition of the inquiry has already been settled, although it still needs one confirmation meeting later on Friday. Calheiros was in part selected because he is a member of the Brazilian Democratic Movement, the party that holds the most seats in the Senate, they said.

Calheiros will be in charge of suggesting what hearings take place and will ultimately be responsible for drafting the final report.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Shortage of intubation drugs threatens Brazil health sector

Dying in line: Brazil’s crunch for COVID-19 intensive care beds

Brazil now has more young than old COVID-19 patients in intensive care units

Brazil’s COVID-19 outlook darkens amid vaccine supply snags

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules
Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted
Top Content
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine
UAE doctors warn of overeating at Iftar to avoid a trip to the hospital UAE doctors warn of overeating at Iftar to avoid a trip to the hospital
Saudi Arabia’s city of roses blooms in Ramadan Saudi Arabia’s city of roses blooms in Ramadan
Car bombing kills four people, 17 wounded in eastern Baghdad: Iraq police Car bombing kills four people, 17 wounded in eastern Baghdad: Iraq police
Rocket fired from Gaza causes no injury in Israel: Israeli army Rocket fired from Gaza causes no injury in Israel: Israeli army
Japan’s Suga heads to US for talks with Biden focused on China’s growing clout Japan’s Suga heads to US for talks with Biden focused on China’s growing clout
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More